Tenth plane with Russian peacekeepers departs for Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The tenth Il-76 aircraft carrying Russian peacekeepers is on its way to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The tenth Il-76 military transport aircraft with Russian peacekeepers has taken off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield," the ministry said. "The plane is carrying the personnel of the peacekeeping unit, materiel and armored personnel carriers."

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced that a total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment would be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed.