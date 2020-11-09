Karabakh deal stipulates refugees’ return and swap of detainees, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 10. /TASS/. The Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement also stipulates an exchange of prisoners of war and bodies, the return of refugees to the region and restoring economic and transport ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Internally displaced persons and refugees are returning to Nagorno-Karabakh’s territory and adjacent areas under control of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees," the Russian leader said, speaking about the joint statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire signed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Putin also noted that a swap of prisoners of war and other detainees and bodies should be carried out.

"All economic and transport ties of the region will be unblocked," Putin said. "Control over transport services will be ensured also with the assistance of the Border Service [of the Federal Security Service] of Russia."

The Russian leader expects that "the achieved agreements will create necessary conditions for a long-term and full-fledged settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a fair basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani people.".