Yerevan reports three civilians dead in shelling on Stepanakert, Shusha

YEREVAN, November 6. /TASS/. The Azeri Armed Forces were shelling the cities of Stepanakert and Shusha the whole of last night, resulting in three civilian deaths, the information center under the Armenian cabinet reported Friday.

"The Azeri-Turkish forces kept up their intensive missile and artillery fire on Shusha and Stepanakert the whole night. Several residential buildings were burned down in Shusha. There is destruction in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital (Stepanakert - TASS). Rescue units of the state emergency service are working at the sites. Preliminary information suggests that three civilians are dead," the statement reads.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Baku and Yerevan have reached three ceasefire agreements so far but each one of them failed almost immediately as both sides started reporting violations.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.