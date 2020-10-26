Activists say 290 people detained in Belarus protests Sunday

TASS, October 26. Law enforcement agents detained 290 people in Sunday protest rallies in Belarus, unregistered human rights center Vesna reported.

Most detainees are reported in Minsk and Grodno. The protests also took place in Brest, Bobruisk, Vitebsk, Borisov, Mogilyov, Pinsk, Polotsk and other cities. Journalists are among the detainees.

The ‘People’s Ultimatum’ protest rally was organized as urged by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The key demands of the ultimatum are resignation of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, end to violence and release of political prisoners. Since these demands were not met, Tikhanovskaya said that a "national strike at all industries, cordoning of rods and plummeting sales in state shops will begin" on October 26.