Ukraine reports over 5,100 new daily COVID-19 cases

KIEV, October 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s doctors recorded 5,133 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours against 4,420 cases on the previous day, the National Security and Defense Council reported on Tuesday.

By now, 270,587 coronavirus cases have been registered in Ukraine. A total of 5,015 patients have died, including 107 over the past day.

The number of recoveries since the start of the epidemic in Ukraine reached 114,410, including 2,152 in the past 24 hours. Currently, 151,162 people remain in hospitals or at home under medical supervision.

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. According to the government’s decision, the restrictions were extended until the end of October. Since August 1, new rules of adaptive quarantine have been in effect in Ukraine. The country’s regions were divided into four zones, where various restrictions were introduced depending on the epidemiological situation.