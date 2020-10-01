Ukraine reports new record high of coronavirus cases

KIEV, October 1. /TASS/. Doctors in Ukraine recorded 4,069 coronavirus cases in the past day, a new record high in the country, the National Security and Defense Council said on its website on Thursday.

A day earlier the Council confirmed 4,027 COVID-19 cases.

According to its data, since the start of the pandemic 213,028 people have been infected in the country. A total of 4,193 patients have died from the coronavirus infection, including 64 in the past day. Another 94,398 people have recovered (2,038 in the past 24 hours). The number of active cases now totals 114,392.

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. According to the government’s decision, the restrictions were extended until the end of October. Since August 1, new rules of adaptive quarantine were introduced in Ukraine. The country’s regions were divided into four zones, where various restrictions were imposed depending on the epidemiological situation.