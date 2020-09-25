Ukraine reports 3,565 new coronavirus cases

KIEV, September 25. /TASS/. Doctors in Ukraine recorded 3,565 coronavirus cases in the past day, compared to 3,372 cases a day earlier, the National Security and Defense Council said on Friday.

This is the second time that the country recorded more than 3,500 coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period. The highest number was reported on September 17 when 3,584 cases were identified.

According to the council, in the past day 70 people who contracted COVID-19 died in Ukraine, bringing the total to 3,827, while 1,675 patients recovered (85,133 in total).

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told a briefing Friday that in the past 24 hours most cases were recorded in Kiev as well as a number of regions. "The biggest number of cases was registered in the past 24 hours in Kiev (380), the Kharkov Region (297) and the city of Kharkov (236), the Ternopol Region (245), the Dnepropetrovsk Region (225) and the Lvov Region (215)," he said.

The minister noted that the country in general sees an increase in coronavirus patients with severe symptoms. Stepanov also called on citizens to abide by doctors' guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, especially those in risk groups, such as seniors and people with chronic conditions.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky informed that the country is now experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the world. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.