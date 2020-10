BRUSSELS, October 1. /TASS/. France does everything it can to return the French journalists, injured by the Azerbaijani shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh, as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday after he arrived to the EU summit in Brussels.

"A sanitary plane is ready to depart to repatriate the journalists," he said, underscoring that everything is being done to repatriate them as soon as possible.