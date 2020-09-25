Seventeen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Seventeen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,140, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Seventeen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,146.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home and call a doctor.

To date, 1,136,048 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 934,146 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,056 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.