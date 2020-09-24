Number of countries use pandemic to settle scores with rivals, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Some states are trying to use the pandemic to settle scores with undesirable governments and geopolitical rivals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council entitled "Maintenance of international peace and security: Global governance post Covid-19."

Russia’s top diplomat stated that the pandemic hasn’t evened out transnational disagreements, while, quite the opposite, has aggravated many of them. "In a whole number of countries the temptation grew to seek abroad those guilty of their own internal problems. The attempts of some states to use the current situation in order to promote mercenary, momentary interests are evident, to settle scores with undesirable governments or geopolitical rivals," he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that the practice of applying unilateral illegitimate sanctions remains which undermines the authority and the prerogative of the UN Security Council. As he pointed out, the Russian side numerous times urged to lift the restrictions which during the pandemic affect most strongly the vulnerable groups in the population and limit their access to food and medical aid.