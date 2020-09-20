Protesters in Minsk change route of their march and are heading to center

MINSK, September 20. /TASS/. Participants in the Solidarity March in Minsk have changed the route of their march and are heading to the center of the city, instead of the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as the road leading to it had been clocked by the police, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators initially planned to march from the Hero City Minsk monument to the presidential residence, the Independence Palace, some two kilometers of the monuments. Halfway to the residence, the police blocked the road and the demonstrators took another street, which was also blocked. After that, they decided to change their route.

The avenue leading to the presidential residence protesters traditionally march along each Sunday has been blocked by police vehicles since Sunday morning.

Before the beginning of the march, people gathered at the Hero City Minsk monument. The police tried to disperse the demonstrators and detained a number of activists. Internet traffic has been lowered at the request of the authorities. Several metro stations in the center of the city stay closed. Some of the streets have been blocked.