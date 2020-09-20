Minsk police confirm protesters’ detention at unauthorized rally

MINSK, September 20. /TASS/. The law enforcement agencies are detaining participants of a protest dubbed "Solidarity March" in Minsk, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s department in Minsk, Natalya Ganusevich told TASS.

"I confirm that several participants of an unauthorized event, in particular on Nemiga Street, were detained. They will be taken to the district offices of the Interior Ministry as part of the administrative process," Ganusevich said.

According to a TASS correspondent, several hundred people were heading from the center to the Minsk Hero City Obelisk. However, police vehicles approached them and people ran away. Later, people carrying white-red-white flags were arrested outside the sports palace.

However, the groups of up to ten people are heading to the obelisk. Some protesters are also moving in the opposite direction to the center.