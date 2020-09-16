Lukashenko asks Russia to supply new weapons to Belarus

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has asked the Russian president to facilitate the delivery of weapons to Belarus, according to the BelTA news agency.

"I also asked the Russian president to provide certain types of weapons to us. I told him: when you come we will see what things we need to strengthen in terms of the Union State. There is nothing to fear, we are ready to do it," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.