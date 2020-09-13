Over 1,700 take part in Belarusian rallies on Saturday

MINSK, September 13. /TASS/. Nearly 1,700 people took part in the unauthorized mass rallies on Saturday in Belarus, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova said on Sunday.

The law enforcement officers detained 114 demonstrators and 87 of them remain in custody, the spokesperson said.

"The total number of participants of 12 protests held in five regions of the republic did not exceed 1,700. Meanwhile, in the capital unauthorized events were registered in several places. A total of 114 citizens were detained for violating the law on mass events (including 99 in Minsk)," Chemodanova said in her statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram-channel.

Some 87 people were placed in custody until the hearing of cases on administrative offences is held in court.

According to the spokesperson, some demonstrators actively resisted the police officers’ legal demands to stop illegal actions: they tore off face masks, snatched their uniform and prevented the service transport’s movement.

The traditional "women’s march" was also held in Minsk on Saturday. The female participants initially gathered on Freedom Square, but the police dispersed the rally and detained some demonstrators. For two more hours, the convoy of people continued marching along central streets and more participants joined them. Later the demonstrators began to disperse shouting the slogans and promising to gather again.