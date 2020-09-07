Belarussian opposition council member says his colleague Kolesnikova cannot be contacted

MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. A member of the Belarussian opposition’s Coordination Council Maxim Znak has said that his attempts to contact his colleague Maria Kolesnikova have been unsuccessful.

Earlier, Belarussian media said that in the morning of September 7 unidentified persons kidnapped Kolesnikova near the National Arts Museum in Minsk. She was reportedly forced into a minivan bearing a Communications marking on board.

"I confirm that I’ve been unable to contact Kolesnikova," Znak told TASS on Monday.