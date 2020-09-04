Coordination Council of Belarus’ opposition urges authorities to begin dialogue

MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus believes that the current government should release the detained members of the association and begin dialogue, according to the statement published on Friday night in the Coordination Council's telegram channel.

"Dialogue is the only correct decision in the current situation and the only possible way out of the political crisis. This means that Lukashenko should not gather new political prisoners, but release the existing ones and start a dialogue. We need to leave the warpath for the path of peace negotiations. It is not too late," the statement said.

According to the statement, "arrests, criminal cases, defamation and intimidation of the dissatisfied are all signals of war." The Coordinating Council also noted that it will continue its work, it demanded from the current government "to stop the pressure", calling for "dialogue and resolution of real-life conflicts and threats."