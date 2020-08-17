Convoy of trucks, prison buses heading to central Minsk, TASS reports from the site

MINSK, August 17./TASS/. A convoy of prison buses and trucks of the internal troops is heading towards central Minsk from their base in Uruchye district, TASS reports from the site.

Meanwhile, the situation in the city is calm. A major rally is underway in front of the building of the National State Television and Radio Company of Belarus in the eastern part of the capital city.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.