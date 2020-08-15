Lukashenko says authorities can contain situation in Belarus

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko admitted that the situation in the country is not easy, but assured that the government would be able to contain it, he said at a meeting in the Defense Ministry's strategic management center on Saturday.

"You know as well as I do what is happening in the country. Slowly they begin or continue to shake the situation, our society," he said. "I just want to say once again that nothing will come of this. We will not give up the country to anyone. We will contain the situation," BelTA quoted Lukashenko.

He added that Belarus will never be ruled by any government from abroad and that it does not need international mediators to resolve the situation with opposition protests following the results of the presidential elections. "We have a normal government, created according to the constitution. We do not need any foreign governments or intermediaries. Without offending the leadership of these republics, I want to say - keep your issues under control," Lukashenko said. "We do not need any government from abroad, or from anywhere, and it will never rule the country," he added.

Belarusian presidential elections were held on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came in second with 10.12%.

After exit poll results were announced on the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.