Belarus presidential candidates Dmitriyev, Cherechen contest election results

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Presidential candidates in the recent Belarusian election Andrei Dmitriyev and Sergei Cherechen have lodged complaints with the Central Election Commission to challenge the results, Dmitriyev himself and Cherechen’s spokesperson Viktoria Strelkovskaya told TASS Wednesday.

"Today, I filed a complaint, it is planned to be considered next Tuesday [August 19 - TASS]," Dmitriyev noted. Meanwhile, Strelkovskaya underlined that Cherechen had also lodged a similar complaint with the commission "to not recognize the election results."

Earlier, another candidate Anna Kanopatskaya also said that she was drafting a complaint of her own.