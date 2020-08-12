Belarus presidential candidates Dmitriyev, Cherechen contest election results

Read also
- Protests in Belarus: more arrests and clashes in Minsk residential districts
- Belarus bans trade in pyrotechnics starting from August 12
- Mobile web access is on again in Minsk after three-day interruption
- EU mulls imposing sanctions on Belarus
- Released journalists back in Russia from Belarus
- Lithuania vows readiness to grant asylum to Belarusian opposition members
- Tikhanovskaya’s team surprised over her decision to leave Belarus
- Opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya calls on Belarusian protesters to leave the streets
- Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
- Two Belarusian presidential candidates plan to challenge election results
- Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, says Foreign Ministry
MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Presidential candidates in the recent Belarusian election Andrei Dmitriyev and Sergei Cherechen have lodged complaints with the Central Election Commission to challenge the results, Dmitriyev himself and Cherechen’s spokesperson Viktoria Strelkovskaya told TASS Wednesday.
"Today, I filed a complaint, it is planned to be considered next Tuesday [August 19 - TASS]," Dmitriyev noted. Meanwhile, Strelkovskaya underlined that Cherechen had also lodged a similar complaint with the commission "to not recognize the election results."
Earlier, another candidate Anna Kanopatskaya also said that she was drafting a complaint of her own.