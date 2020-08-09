Belarusian Interior troops pulled to site of protests in Minsk

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Interior troops have been pulled to the site of protests in central Minsk, a TASS correspondent reports.

Interior troops in full gear joined riot police units trying to disperse unauthorized protests after Sunday’s presidential elections. Dozens of police cars and prison vans are seen in the vicinity.

Police are using flash bangs and pepper sprays. Some of the protesters were injured.

Clashes are taking place at Minsk’s Masherov Avenue, a traditional venue of Victory Parades. Some of the protesters have been pushed to the Old City area, where they have begun to tear down state flags from a bridge across the Svisloch River.