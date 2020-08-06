WHO: over 259,000 coronavirus cases detected globally in 24 hours

GENEVA, August 7. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 18.61 mln, increasing by more than 259,000 people in 24 hours. According to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 6,000 and exceeded 702,000.

Thus, 18,614,177 infected and 702,642 deaths were registered globally. The number of infected increased by 259,344 per day, the number of deaths increased by 6,488.

The day before, 206,709 cases and 5,116 deaths were reported. The organization’s statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by states.

The North and South America region ranks first in terms of the number of cases - 9,981,204. Over the day, this figure increased by 139,362. The number of deaths increased by 4,074 and reached 372,008. In the European Region, 3,477,225 infected and 215,168 deaths were registered. In 24 hours, the number of infected people increased by 25,178, 430 people died.

The third place in the number of people infected in the world is occupied by the region of Southeast Asia. The number of cases in the region reached 2,360,721, 49,572 deaths were reported. Over the day, the number of cases rose by 61,288, deaths - by 1,003.

The United States has the biggest number of cases - 4,728,239, followed by Brazil (2,801,921), India (1,964,536), Russia (871,894), South Africa (529,877), Mexico (449,961), Peru (439,890) , Chile (364 723), Colombia (334 979), and Iran (317 483).