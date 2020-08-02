Number of coronavirus cases in Africa exceeds 943,000 — WHO

PRETORIA, August 2. /TASS/. More than 15,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 943,000, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Sunday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 943,808, with 15,488 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 19,681, with 290 fatalities registered during the day. Some 600,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 503,290 and 8,153, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 4,834 and 94,316, respectively. As many as 1,223 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (43,537 cases and 883 fatalities). Next is Ghana (35,501 cases and 182 deaths).