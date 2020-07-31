Cypriot defense minister, Russian ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

NICOSIA, July 31. /TASS/. Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides and Russian Ambassador to Cyprus Stanislav Osadchy have discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region and bilateral cooperation, the Cypriot Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Mr. Petrides had the opportunity to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with Mr. Osadchy and inform him of Turkey’s aggressive activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone," the statement reads. "The defense minister and the Russian envoy also exchanged views on Cyprus’ role in the region, as well as on security cooperation," the Defense Ministry added.

According to the ministry, the Russian ambassador congratulated Petrides on taking office and wished him success in this role.

Charalambos Petrides took office as Cypriot defense minister in late June.