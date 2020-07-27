Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 83,100

NUR-SULTAN, July 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rose by 1,402 to 83,122 in the past 24 hours, the government’s interagency commission on coronavirus response said in a statement on Monday.

"As many as 1,402 coronavirus patients were identified in the past day, 589 of them don’t have any symptoms. A total of 83,122 cases have been confirmed in the country so far," the statement reads.

According to the commission, the number of recoveries has reached 52,571. A total of 1,894,815 coronavirus tests were conducted in Kazakhstan as of July 26.

Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said on July 21 that the country’s coronavirus death toll had climbed to 610.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, about 100 Russian doctors have been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help combat the pandemic. In addition, Russia has provided medicine and personal protective equipment to the country.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.