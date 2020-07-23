Over 4 mln COVID-19 cases registered in the USA - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The US has documented 4,055,414 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic, the Johns Hopkins University informed on Thursday.

According to the data published on the university’s website, since the start of the pandemic, 143,820 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in the USA, and 1,210,849 have recovered.

The highest number of people infected has been registered in California (421,857), New York (409,697), Florida (389,868) and Texas (363,615).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.