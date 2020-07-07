Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases surpass 49,000

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s doctors confirmed 1,109 new coronavirus cases, including those without any symptoms, and the total case tally reached 49,683, the Health Ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.

"In the past day, 1,109 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan. Of them 649 [are virus carriers] without any clinical implications," the statement said. Some 0.2% of 18.7 mln Kazakh citizens have contracted the virus.

In the past day 323 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,183. A day earlier the ministry reported about 304 recoveries.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has climbed to 264. As of July 4, a total of 1,590,144 tests for COVID-19 were conducted.

Kazakhstan introduced a state of emergency over the spread of COVID-19 on March 16 until May 11, but quarantine measures in various regions of the republic are still in place. Amid the worsening epidemiological situation the authorities decided to impose additional restrictions since July 5 for 14 days, which could be extended or tightened.