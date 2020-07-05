US will soon defeat radical left inside the country — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The United States, which defeated Communism and Nazism in the past, is now facing the challenge of defeating the "radical left" on the domestic arena, US President Donald Trump said.

In his speech during 2020 Salute to America on the occasion of the US Independence Day, the US leader praised ‘American heroes,’ who "defeated the Nazis, dethroned the Fascists, toppled the Communists, saved American values."

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," he said.

Mass protests and riots sparked in many US states following the death of African American George Floyd. He died in hospital after a police officer used a choke hold during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. All four involved police officers were fired and charged. The US National Guard was deployed to ensure order. A curfew was imposed in nearly 40 cities, including Washington D.C. and New York.

On several occasions, Trump referred to the protesters as ‘anarchists’ and ‘terrorists.’ Besides, the president has repeatedly described his political opponents from the Democratic Party as ‘radical left.’.