Putin offers condolences over Myanmar landslide deaths

MOSCOW, July 2./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences on Thursday in connection with numerous casualties in a jade mine landslide in Myanmar. A telegram of condolences to Myanmar’s President Win Myint was uploaded to the Kremlin website.

"Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic aftermath of a landslide in Myanmar’s Kachin State," the telegram said. "I want to convey words of heartfelt sympathy and support for the next-of-kin of those who were killed, as well as wish an early recovery to all who were injured as a result of the calamity," the president said.

The tragedy occurred at about 8am local time (4:30am, Moscow time) at a jade mine in the northern Kachin State. The landslide was triggered by days of rainfall. According to updated reports, at least 162 people were killed and 54 were taken to hospitals with injuries.