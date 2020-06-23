Washington DC police fend off protesters seeking to dismantle monument to Andrew Jackson

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. US capital policemen used pepper gas to disperse protesters who sought to dismantle the monument to the US’s seventh president Andrew Jackson Monday, The Washington Post reports.

According to the newspaper, the protesters attached ropes to the statue, located on Lafayette Square and started rocking it. Law enforcement officers intervened, placing barriers around the monument. The police managed to fend off the protesters, the newspaper reported, adding that some people were apprehended in the process.

The riots were commented on by US President Donald Trump. "Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!" the President tweeted.