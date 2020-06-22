Number of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 32,000

WARSAW, June 22. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland reached 32,227 people, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

According to the Ministry, over the past day, 296 new cases have been reported, 3 patients have died.

According to the latest data, since March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,359 patients died in total, 17,076 people recovered. Over the past months, more than 1.2 mln tests for coronavirus have been conducted.

Around 1,800 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals, 72 of which are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 93,000 people are in home quarantine. Around 18,000 people remain under epidemiological surveillance.

