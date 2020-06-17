Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 12,522

BELGRADE, June 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 96 in the past 24 hours to reach 12,522, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 257, the national health ministry said Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, one person died from the virus-related causes. In a single day, 6,098 people were tested for the virus. The number of newly confirmed infections increased, as Tuesday’s figures showed 59 new infections.

Overall, 568 people are taken to hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, while 319,581 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23. According to Serbian epidemiologist and a member of the national anti-coronavirus crisis center Predrag Kon, Serbia is coming out of the COVID-19 epidemic and is entering the phase of sporadic outbreaks.

Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia, disinfecting 376 buildings and constructions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,266,480 people have been infected worldwide and more than 446,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,323,350 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.