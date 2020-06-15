Ukraine records record high new coronavirus infections for five days running

KIEV, June 15. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 656 in the past 24 hours, the daily number has been steadily exceeding the 600 mark for the past five days, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 656 people fell ill. In a single day, 12 fatalities were also reported, while 171 patients recovered from the virus, according to him. "We see that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past five days was consistently over 650. On one day, we had 753 [new] cases. We set record-high infection rates," the minister recognized. Stepanov called on Ukrainians to "not mistake easing of lockdown with its lifting."

Since the epidemic broke out in Ukraine, 31,810 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, 14,523 patients recovered, while 901 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 435,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,135,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.