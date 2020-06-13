{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

UN extended remote work until end of July

UN has limited personal attendance in the headquarters by the key staff of the Secretariat since mid-March

UN, June 13. /TASS/. The staff of the UN Headquarters in New York will continue working remotely by the end of July, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in the letter send to diplomatic missions under the Organization. A copy of the letter is available with TASS.

"I have decided to extend the current telecommuting arrangements at the Headquarters complex through 31 July 2020," UN Secretary-General wrote.

UN has limited personal attendance in the headquarters by the key staff of the Secretariat since mid-March. All meetings of the Security Council, the General Assembly and ECOSOC are held by the videoconference for as much as three months.

953 UN employees were infected with COVID-19 across the globe in total, Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the briefing on Friday.

World
Legislation on sanctions against Russian businessman Prigozhin presented to Congress
Press service of the House Foreign Affairs Committee headed by Engel also said USA must work with European Union partners to encourage them to take similar steps
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russian Navy warship eliminates enemy naval force in Arctic drills
The firing practice was held at the Northern Fleet’s combat training naval ranges in the Barents Sea closed for shipping
Read more
Vityaz-D explored Mariana Trench according to preinstalled program — developer
The deep submersion drone Vityaz was the first-ever crewless vehicle to have reached the deepest point of the world ocean on May 8 at 22:34 Moscow time, according to official data
Read more
Russia’s withdrawal from WTO unreasonable, says minister
Russia is now able to protect the interests of domestic enterprises, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stressed
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
US Congress acting like Derek Chauvin: Duma vice speaker slams Republican sanctions scheme
On Wednesday, Republicans in the US House of Representatives suggested imposing "the toughest sanctions ever proposed by Congress" against Russia, Iran and China
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 511,000
Nearly 270,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Russia
Read more
Russia to create global network of underwater, surface, air drones
In the near future thorough integration of various classes of robots with different vehicles, such as submarines, surface ships and supply vessels will be carried out, Rubin design bureau CEO informed
Read more
Russian Navy missile cruiser to strike enemy surface ships in Arctic drills
The drills will run amid the deployment of the French Navy’s guided missile frigate Aquitaine to the Barents Sea on June
Read more
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un congratulates Putin upon Russia Day
He expressed warm wishes to the president, government and people of Russia on behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Read more
Nord Stream, TurkStream emissions more than thrice lower than from US LNG — Gazprom
Gazprom has become the first Russian company that computed the volume of emissions with the use of the global temperature change potential for the 100-year period
Read more
Press review: Russia to foil anti-Iran sanctions and Kim cuts communication with Seoul
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 10
Read more
NATO grants Ukraine Enhanced Opportunities Partner status
Ukraine is now one of six Enhanced Opportunities Partners, alongside Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan and Sweden
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 gunship with long-range cruise missile to complete trials in 2022
During its upgrade, the Ka-52 helicopter will get a new long-range cruise missile codenamed ‘item 305’
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest cruise missile corvette to Russian Navy by year-end
The latest missile corvette entered dockside trials on Wednesday
Read more
Ukraine records highest daily coronavirus cases growth
A total of 29,070 people have contracted COVID-19 in Ukraine
Read more
Bulgaria reports record high number of daily coronavirus cases
The bulk of cases were recorded in Smolyan, Sofia and Stara Zagora, according to official statistics
Read more
Dutch prosecutors keen to divert suspicion from Ukraine in MH17 case - Zakharova
In particular, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed to conflicting statements by prosecutors concerning the Ukrainian air defense systems Buk, which were in the zone of the tragedy
Read more
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
WHO has no questions about Russia’s COVID-19 death rates - representative
Melita Vujnovic stressed that Russia’s COVID-19-related mortality rates were low, but the large amount of tests being carried out allowed for "having a very good picture to understand what is happening to the pandemic"
Read more
Scientists single out six main groups of coronavirus strains
According to researchers, the groups are unequally spread from a geographical standpoint
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 74th in QS World University Rankings 2021
In total, more 28 Russian higher education facilities made it into the list
Read more
Kremlin hoping that new sanctions proposed in US will not translate into action
The Russian-American relations are being sacrificed for the benefit of certain political forces, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet pilots crush enemy ships in drills as NATO holds Baltops exercise
The drills included over ten aircraft, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Putin to attend flag hoisting ceremony, present Hero of Labor awards
The Hero of Labor award ceremony, originally scheduled for May 1, had to be postponed this year, just as many other events and activities, amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
US confirms readiness to cooperate with Moscow on Russia Day - envoy
John Sullivan highlighted that cooperation of great nations brought an end to Nazi aggression in Europe
Read more
Twelve foreign leaders confirm Russian Victory parade attendance
They are mostly heads of the CIS countries, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Russia will respond to encroachment on national interests in Arctic — senior diplomat
He admitted that due to the climate change and new technologies deployed in the Arctic the situation in the area now differs dramatically from that of some time ago
Read more
Russia-US INF dialogue should be revived soon — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman called the treaty the only still operational nuclear arms control tool
Read more
Western coalition must be brought to account for campaign in Iraq - Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman remarked that "the statement by such a senior British official is clear evidence London is determined to conceal numerous instances of disgraceful conduct by British troops in Iraq
Read more
S7 mulls selling Sea Launch to state corporation Rosatom — sources
According to one of the sources, costs of the project would be too high for a company, affected by coronavirus pandemic
Read more
US military presence cuts in Europe could help ease tension, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the information that Washington plans to cut its military personnel in Germany
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
Press review: NATO creeps towards Russia’s Arctic zone and US governors snub Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 8th
Read more
Putin highlights need to ensure full safety of foreign guests during Victory Parade
The President noted that the pandemic had made substantial adjustments to preparations for that event, including the work with foreign colleagues
Read more
Latest nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy on June 12
The nuclear-powered submarine completed its state trials in late 2019 but the sub’s delivery to the Navy was delayed over faults revealed
Read more
FSB thwarts terror attack at marketplace in Crimean capital
According to the Federal Security Service, five suspected Russian nationals maintained contacts with Ukrainian radical forces
Read more
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Read more
Two groups of volunteers selected for coronavirus vaccine trials in Russia
All volunteers will be allowed to take part in the trials only after full medical examination
Read more
Scientists reveal mechanisms between men’s and women’s immune response to COVID-19
Since the earliest days of the outbreak in China’s Wuhan, medics noted that the disease much more frequently infects and kills men than women
Read more
West orchestrated Hong Kong protests, backed them with money, arms — Chinese envoy
According to the ambassador, the desire to split China and hamper the country’s economic development is the driver for the escalation of violence in Hong Kong
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 500,000
The daily growth in COVID-19 cases was 1.8%
Read more
Crimean lawmaker slams EU sanctions as hypocritical
Andrei Kozenko noted that "despite sanctions, Crimea continues to attract investors from many countries, including European ones"
Read more
Press review: Republicans take aim at Moscow and is Russia’s gas export kingship in danger
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 11
Read more
Second wave of COVID-19 in Russia may be caused by imported cases - health minister
Besides, there are climate factors that could affect the epidemiological situation, the minister added
Read more
Newest nuclear-powered sub enters service with Russian Navy
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser
Read more
US military claims intercepting Russian aircraft near Alaska
The Russian strategic missile-carrying bombers took off from the airfields in the Chukotka Autonomous Area and the Amur Region
Read more
Scientists predict coronavirus pandemic will end in Russia by late July
To date, 502,436 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Germany: US sanctions against Nord Stream may affect public administration
New sanctions may be imposed on "all firms" that will provide insurance services, modernization of the pipeline network or, for example, retrofitting pipe-laying vessels
Read more