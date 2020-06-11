Ukraine records highest daily coronavirus case growth

KIEV, June 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s doctors confirmed 689 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest number registered during the pandemic in the country, the Health Ministry’s Center of Public Health said on Thursday.

Clinical tests of anti-coronavirus vaccine may begin in Spain in autumn

The number of new COVID-19 cases registered on Thursday was 23% more compared with Wednesday, when 525 new cases were recorded. On Wednesday, the number of new patients rose 30% compared with the day earlier, when 394 cases were confirmed.

As of Thursday, 372 people recovered in the past day and 21 others died.

A total of 29,070 people have contracted COVID-19 in Ukraine, 13,141 people have recovered and 854 others have died.