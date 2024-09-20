Israel’s military says it conducts strike on Beirut

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. Israeli forces have struck Lebanon’s capital Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut," the statement said.

No details have yet been provided.

"At this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines [for civilians in Israel]. We will update regarding any changes. Details to follow," the press service added.

The strike was carried out in the wake of the escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, which was triggered by a wave of detonations of thousands of communication devices belonging to members of the Shiite movement Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah officials and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel, whose authorities did not comment on these attacks. Moreover, the Israeli army intensified its operations in the northern area and unleashed massive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.