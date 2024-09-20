BRICS summit to work out joint answers to collective challenges — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russia and leading countries of the Global South and East will work out joint answers to collective challenges and threats at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The culmination will be the meeting of the association’s heads of state on October 22-24 in Kazan. Leaders of the leading countries of the Global South and East have been invited to an expanded meeting in the BRICS Plus format," Ryabkov said at the session "The Future of BRICS: Prospects for Cooperation" on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum. "This will be a unique opportunity for an open exchange of views on the topical global issues to formulate common approaches and responses to collective challenges and threats," he emphasized.

