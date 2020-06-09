Moldova informs Russian aviation authority about resumption of regular flights from June15

CHISINAU, June 9. /TASS/. Moldova’s Civil Aviation Authority has informed Russia’s Air Transport Agency and other foreign operators about resumption of regular passenger flights from June 15, when the country lifts restrictions on international air service imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Irina Bodolica, a spokeswoman for Moldova’s air transport authority, told TASS on Tuesday.

Moldova lifted a ban on international bus and railway service on May 26. However, foreign nationals are banned from entering Moldova until June 30, with the exception of family members, holders of long-term visas, diplomats and connecting passengers.

According to the Moldovan ministry of health, labor and social protection, the epidemic situation in the country is quite tense, with 10,025 coronavirus cases confirmed across the country, including 1,056 in the unrecognized Transnistrian republic.

A source in an air company told TASS on June that Russia’s Air Transport Agency was planning to refer its proposals to the sanitary watchdog on the resumption of flights from a number of Russian cities to 15 countries from July 15. On June 8, the Russian transport ministry said it was too early to say when international air service could be resumed.