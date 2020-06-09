Only two new coronavirus cases reported in Australia

The department noted that since May 23, not a single death associated with coronavirus has been detected. In total, 102 people died in the country due to complications caused by the virus.

SYDNEY, June 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Australia increased by two, while the total number of cases reached 7,265, according to the country's Department of Health.

Over the past weekend, three people were discharged from hospitals, a total of 6,706 patients recovered.

The first coronavirus case in Australia was detected on January 25. Since June 1, the country's regions canceled a significant part of the epidemiological bans, which allow most of the institutions and enterprises to start working normally.

It is expected that on July 1 restrictions on holding mass sporting events, with the exception of children's competitions and tournaments, will be lifted, and borders between most regions of the country will open. By mid-July, Australia plans to remove all sanitary restrictions, except for the requirement of social distance and international travel.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.