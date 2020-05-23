Police detain 19 individuals during attack on Medvedchuk’s office in Kiev

KIEV, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian law enforcement officers held 19 individuals near the Kiev office of Viktor Medvedchuk, who chairs the political council of the Opposition Platform — For Life party, the city police said on Saturday.

"An attack was carried out, "activists" lit up flares. Nearly 19 people have been detained for violating public order, now they are at the Pechorsky police station," a police spokesperson told Ukrinform news agency. Police are now investigating all circumstances of the incident.

The political party said police had apprehended 11 people, who tried to prevent illegal steps of radicals. The party said one guard at the office was injured and sent to a hospital.

On Saturday, radicals from the far-right organization National Corps lit up flares, threw smoke barrels and firecrackers at Medvedchuk’s office in downtown Kiev. They also sprayed red dye at the building. The party has described the radicals’ steps as revenge and attempts to frighten it over its political stance. The radicals vowed to continue the attacks.