Envoy says Palestine eager to continue talks with Israel

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Palestine is eager to continue talks with Israel based on the principle of two states, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Wednesday, commenting on the Palestinian president’s decision to pull out of all agreements with Israel and the US.

"We are eager to continue the negotiations with the Israelis with the principle of two-state solution," he said.

According to the envoy, the international community, which does not accept Washington’s "deal of the century" and Israel’s annexation of Palestinian territories, needs to call a conference to create a new mechanism to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced an end to all agreements with Israel and the US, including security ones. On May 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the time had come to annex parts of the West Bank.