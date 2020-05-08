Effective lockdown prevented western scenario of COVID-19 in India, expert says

NEW DELHI, May 8. /TASS/. The Indian government’s timely introduction of a strict and effective lockdown has helped prevent a dramatic upsurge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, in contrast to situations in Italy, the United States and other Western countries, India’s famous chest surgeon, Professor Dr. Arvind Kumar, founder and managing trustee of the Lung Care foundation, told TASS in an interview on Friday.

He recalled that India’s authorities imposed tough restrictions on March 25, when several hundred COVID-19 patients had been identified nationwide.

"India applied the lockdown, when our cases were about 600 total. Very early. When you apply the lockdown so early, you prevent a large number of people from getting infected. The reason why Europe and the US saw a large number of cases, while India has not seen anything like that is India applied the lockdown very early and very effectively. The two reasons are: very early and very effectively," Dr. Kumar said.

The way he sees it, the European countries and the United States had wasted too much time. Their eventual response to the epidemic was belated, he believes. Drastic measures followed only when the coronavirus started claiming dozens of lives a day. In Dr. Kumar’s opinion the policy of social distancing eventually turned out effective in Italy, France, Spain and Britain. In the United States, though, such measures were less effective, because "people kept mingling, people kept meeting and the infection kept spreading," Dr. Kumar said, adding that in enforcing the lockdown discipline was of the essence.

Hot climate and yoga are of little help

Dr. Kumar disagrees with speculations a warm climate is a factor that helps fight against the infection.

"I do not subscribe to that view that a hot climate contributes to this, because Singapore is also as hot as we are. But in Singapore it [the infection] is spreading. [It is spreading] even in our country in areas where the social distancing could not be maintained as well. For example, there is a slum area in Mumbai. There, it is spreading very fast. This shows that it is not the temperature, it is this social distancing that makes all the difference," he stressed.