Kim Jong-un thanks workers of major construction project - report

PYONGYANG, April 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed gratitude to the workers of a major construction project in the town of Samjiyon, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Rodong Sinmun wrote on Sunday.

"Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un thanked the workers, who have sincerely and with all their heart made a contribution to creating the town of Samjiyon," the article reads, giving no further details when the message was sent to the builders and on Kim’s whereabouts.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday morning that the leader of Russia’s Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov had sent a congratulatory telegram to Kim Jong-un on occasion of the anniversary of the April 25, 2019 summit between the leaders of Russia and North Korea in Vladivostok. In his telegram, Zyuganov wished prosperity to the people of North Korea and strong health and happiness to their leader.

The North Korean leader has not been seen in public since April 11 when he held a meeting of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on domestic politics issues. Kim did not attend the April 12 annual session of the Supreme People's Assembly and also missed the April 15 ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun marking the 108th anniversary of his father’s birthday.

The news that Kim Jong-un missed the national holiday fueled rumors on his alleged illness. However, neither the officials nor state media nor sources in Pyongyang have confirmed these rumors.