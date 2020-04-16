South Korea registers 22 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased by 22 in the past day and reached 10,613, while the death toll grew by four and climbed to 229, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

The number of recoveries reached 141 in the past day and grew to 7,757 in total.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.