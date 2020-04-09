Global coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 mln

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases globally has exceeded 1.5 mln, as seen from data collected by TASS correspondents based on statements by officials and experts from countries hit by the outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases topped 1 mln on April 2.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.