Global coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 mln

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases globally has exceeded 1.5 mln, as seen from data collected by TASS correspondents based on statements by officials and experts from countries hit by the outbreak.
The number of coronavirus cases topped 1 mln on April 2.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
According to the latest data, most cases have been reported in the United States - 432,438. Other countries where the majority of cases was recorded are Spain (152,446), Italy (139,422), Germany (108,193), China (83,263), France (82,048), Iran (66,220), the United Kingdom (60,733), Turkey (38,226) and Belgium (24,983). To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia.
Most deaths from the disease and complications have been recorded in Italy (17,669). Many fatalities have been also reported in Spain (15,238), the US (14,808), France (10,869), the UK (7,097), Iran (4,110), China (3,287), Belgium (2,583), the Netherlands (2,248) and Germany (2,071). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide.
The average death rate globally amounts to 5.91%. The highest figure has been recorded in Italy (12.67%), the UK (11.69%), France (11.09%), the Netherlands (10.94%), Belgium (10.34%) and Spain (10%). In Russia, the death rate is less than 1%.