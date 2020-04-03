Serbia’s Vostok website vows to carry on publishing materials revealing NATO aggression

BELGRADE, April 3. /TASS/. The popular Serbian website Vostok.rs, whose Facebook page was recently blocked following a publication marking NATO’s aggression in 1999, will not amend its editorial policy and will continue to publish relevant materials, Vostok’s chief editor Vanja Savicevic told TASS Friday.

"The Vostok website continues to work as before, with the same editorial policy. We will undoubtedly continue to publish materials about the 21st anniversary of NATO’s aggression against Serbia. I would like to underscore that our website has never engaged in clickbait, shocking headlines or scandalous texts. All our articles and headlines correspond to the ongoing events and facts. We have never published any fake news whatsoever and we are not going to do it in the future," Savicevic emphasized.

The chief editor noted that this was not the first time a website in Serbia that does not tout the West’s narrative has been blocked.

"The fact is that our website was blocked after an article marking the anniversary of NATO’s aggression, just as [Russian] Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted. In this regard, we thank the Russian Foreign Ministry and Maria Zakharova, who pointed out the issue of censorship on social media in general and of censorship against Vostok in particular," Savicevic noted. "We thank our colleagues from the TASS news agency and other media partners, as well as our readers for their support. I would also like to thank Counter Admiral Bosko Antic, whose stories on our website have become a part of the blocked content."