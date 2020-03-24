Serbia blasts NATO’s 1999 aggression as crime against humanity

BELGRADE, March 24. /TASS/. NATO’s aggression against Serbia will remain a crime against peace and humanity, a group of Serbia’s non-governmental organizations of diplomats, political scientists, military officers and medics said in a statement, obtained by the TASS bureau.

"Twenty-one years ago, NATO, without obtaining permission to intervene from the United Nations, launched armed aggression against Serbia, thus crudely violating the UN Declaration, the Helsinki Accords, a number of other international conventions and its own act on the creation of NATO of 1949," the statement runs. "It has been and will remain a crime against peace and humanity. The act of aggression, committed in alliance with the terrorist Kosovo Liberation Army, left an estimated 3,500-4,000 people dead and 12,500 others injured and caused tremendous economic damage. The use of depleted uranium rounds and other prohibited weapons was a long-term hazard to the people and the environment. NATO turned itself into an aggressive, interventionist alliance with an outspokenly expansionist policy targeting the East first and foremost."

The statement points out that "the act of aggression and subsequent occupation of Kosovo and Metohija, illegal creation of the US military base Bondsteel, unilateral proclamation of Kosovo’s independence and violations of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1244 were dangerous precedents and heavy blows on the European and global system of security."

The Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals led by the former foreign minister of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Zivadin Jovanovic, the Club of Generals and Admirals of Serbia under General Milomir Miladinovic, and the Foundation United for Youth led by Professor Dr. Danica Grujicic urged the Serbian authorities to demand from the NATO countries a compensation for the war damages and hurry to draw up a list of all victims of the aggression." The influential Serbian organizations believe it is essential to probe into the effects of depleted uranium and to build a memorial to commemorate Serbia’s victims.

"Time is ripe for the governments of NATO and EU member-states to reconsider their role in the 1999 aggression and the policy towards Serbia and the Serbian people, to present official apologies for the victims and illicit elimination of Yugoslavia and resume compliance with the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1244," the statement runs.

Anniversary of bombardments