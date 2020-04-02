Germany records over 6,000 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

BERLIN, April 2. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 6,156 over the past day, reaching 73,522, the Robert Koch Institute responsible for disease control and prevention reported on Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has hit 872. The epicenter of the disease is in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg.

For more than a week, public life has come to a standstill across the entire Germany. All facilities, except for hospitals, post offices, petrol stations, pharmacies and grocery stores, have been shut down. In some German regions people are not allowed to leave home without important reasons. The goal of the government is to reduce the spread of the disease to prevent the overflow of patients at hospitals.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.