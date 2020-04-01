Over 40% of new coronavirus patients in Moscow aged between 18 and 45

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. More than 40% of new coronavirus patients identified in Moscow over the past 24 hours are people aged between 18 and 45, Moscow’s coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

"There are 117 people aged between 18 and 45 among the new patients. Eighty-seven people are aged between 46 and 65 and 34 people are over the age of 65, 12 of them are over 80 years old. Also, 29 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus," the crisis center said.

It added that all patients and all those who had close contact with them are already under medical supervision. Another 267 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow over the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases in the city amounting to 1,880.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.