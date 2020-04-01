Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 2,700, death toll hits 24

"Some 2,777 coronavirus cases in 75 regions have been registered in the Russian Federation as of today. Over the past day, 69 people have recovered and have been discharged, and 190 people have recovered over the entire period. Seven fatalities have been registered over the past day and the total number over the past period is 24," the center reported.

A total of 190 people have recovered and 24 people have died over the entire period, the center said.

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 440 over the past day to 2,777 in 75 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

New coronavirus cases have been recorded in 35 Russian regions - Moscow (267), the Komi Republic (32), St. Petersburg (27), the Moscow Region (15), the Saratov Region (11), the Vologda Region (7), the Chelyabinsk Region (7), the Leningrad Region (6), the Buryatia Republic (6), the Krasnoyarsk Region (6), the Tula Region (5), the Krasnodar Region (5), the Voronezh Region (4), the Volgograd Region (4), the Penza Region (4), the Omsk Region (4), the Kursk Region (3), the Tambov Region (3), the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region (3), the Bryansk Region (2), the Ivanovo Region (2), the Republics of Dagestan (2), Kabardino-Balkaria (2) and North Ossetia (2). One case was recorded in the Vladimir, Lipetsk, Tver, Altai, Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Sakhalin Regions as well as the Republics of Chechnya, Bashkortostan and Mordovia.

Over the past 24 hours, 45 people have been discharged in Moscow, three in Udmurtia, Kaliningrad, Tula and Moscow Regions, and two others in the Novosibirsk and Voronezh Regions. One recovery was reported in Yakutia, Samara, Saratov, Tyumen and Ryazan Regions as well as Bashkortostan, Krasnodar Region and the Republic of Tatarstan.

New fatalities have been recorded in Moscow (5), the Moscow Region (1) and the Pskov Region (1).

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.