Another 45 coronavirus patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Another 45 people who had recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from the hospital in Moscow over the past 24 hours, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday.

"The number of people in Moscow who have recovered is growing rapidly. Another 45 patients with the confirmed coronavirus diagnosis have fully recovered and have been discharged from the hospital over the past 24 hours. In total, there are 115 people in Moscow who have recovered by now. We hope this positive trend will intensify," she said.

According to Rakova, the patients who have been discharged from the hospital are feeling good.

As of March 31, a total of 2,337 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, 121 patients have recovered. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). According to the federal coronavirus crisis center, as of 12:00 Moscow time, 17 fatalities were recorded. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.